The Illinois American Water Company sewer separation project impacting traffic on US 67 between 20th Street and 3rd Street in Alton has wrapped up. The stretch of highway that was closed for most of July reopened late in the day on Monday.
There are a handful of streets downtown that remain closed, including 9th street between U.S. 67 and Market Street. 5th Street between Belle and Piasa Streets is closed. 4th Street east of Piasa Street and 3rd Street between Belle Street and Piasa Street are also closed. The closures of portions of Belle Street between 3rd and 4th Streets (pictured) will begin in the next week or two.