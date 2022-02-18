As the world continues to slowly return to normal, the local University of Illinois Extension office is moving forward with continuing virtual programming. There will be several online educational programs offered in March, including a webinar for the Weekend Gardener.
U of I Extension Program Coordinator Sarah Ruth, who tells The Big Z the four-topic presentation is March 5.
Presentations will be at 9 am, 10 am, 11 am, and noon. You may participate in all or selected individual sessions. Registration is required by Monday, February 28. You can do that at go.illinois.edu/WeekendGardener, or call 618-344-4230, for more details.