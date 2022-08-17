University of Illinois leaders will meet in East St. Louis on Thursday to discuss ways to better partner with cities around the state. The head of the U of I system and other leaders will meet with local elected officials and with three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee to discuss the opportunities.
University of Illinois System President Tim Killeen, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Chancellor Robert Jones and University of Illinois Springfield Chancellor Janet Gooch will meet with Joyner-Kersee and local elected officials at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation Youth Center in East St. Louis on Thursday to discuss the system-foundation partnership and how it can benefit the Metro East. The planned partnership between the U of I System and the JJK Foundation will focus on programs for local youth, including mentoring, internships, skills training and more. Joyner-Kersee is a native of East St. Louis and is considered one of the greatest track and field athletes of all time.
The U of I System leadership state tour, which continues with stops elsewhere in Illinois in September, is focused on developing new partnerships and highlighting existing collaborations to meet key challenges and opportunities in communities across the state.