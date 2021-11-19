Two Missouri Department of Transportation employees were killed Thursday morning when they were struck while working on striping operations on Telegraph Road over Interstate 255 in south St. Louis. A third employee was transported to the hospital, in serious condition.
Authorities say it appears a motorist drove through construction cones and struck the workers.
James Brooks, 58, and Kaitlyn Anderson, 25, were killed during the incident. Brooks, a senior maintenance worker, worked for the department almost nine years. Anderson, an intermediate maintenance worker, worked for the department for two years. She was also 6 months pregnant with her first child. The car's driver was taken to the hospital and the crash remains under investigation. MoDOT says the area was marked with flashing lights and construction cones.