Two St. Louis City Police officers have been shot. The officers were injured by gunfire at W. Florissant & Northwind Estates Dr. earlier this afternoon. Preliminary information is that the officers were attempting to apprehend a suspect that was possibly wanted for an overnight homicide.
Both officers have been transported to the hospital. One appears to have been hit in the abdomen and is in critical condition. The other was hit in the leg. We’ll have more information on this story as it is made available.