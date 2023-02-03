Two St. Louis City Police officers are hospitalized after they were shot while attempting to make a traffic stop in the Soulard neighborhood late Thursday night. The officers were both shot in the torso and are reported to be in critical but stable condition. One suspect was injured when officers returned fire and is in custody.
Authorities say the officers were attempting to make the traffic stop around 10:30pm yesterday as part of a robbery investigation, when the suspect reportedly opened fire. One officer returned fire hitting the suspect in the ankle as he tried to flee. The male suspect was taken to the hospital and is also listed in critical condition. The shooting incident took place near South 9th and Lafayette Avenue. The injured officers are both male, one age 38 and the other age 24.