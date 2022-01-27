Two City of St. Louis police officers were shot while confronting suspects Wednesday afternoon. Both officers, who are in their 20s, remain in the hospital, one with life threatening injuries. One suspect in the case died following the shootout with police.
The incident began around 1:15pm when the marked police car attempted to pull over a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a recent homicide in the city of St. Louis. The vehicle failed to stop and began speeding away out of the city limits, but the driver lost control near West Florissant and Lang Drive in the Ferguson area. Police say as the suspect exited the vehicle, at least one began firing on the officers, striking two of them. Officers returned fire and struck the shooter. Two others were also taken into custody and are being held pending charges. St. Louis County Police are handling the investigation.