A convicted murderer will never get out of prison under sentencing handed down Friday in Madison County Court. 43-year-old Brady Witcher of Birmingham, Alabama was found guilty last month in a triple-murder in Bethalto in December 2019. He has been sentenced to two life sentences.
“The hearing today was truly moving,” said Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine. “Several family members of Shari, AJ, and John spoke directly to the unrepentant murderer of their loved ones with profound grace and strength, forgave him, and prayed for his redemption. Their extraordinary words moved everyone in the courtroom. They will continue to be in our prayers as they continue to heal.”
The Bethalto murders came as Witcher and his accomplice were fleeing crimes in other states, including a murder in his hometown. Police in Hazelwood, Missouri, discovered the car of one of the Bethalto victims at a hotel, prompting a search of the Mill Street home where 59-year-old Shari Yates, 30-year-old Andrew “AJ” Brooks, and 32-year-old John McMillian, were found dead. 30-year-old Brittany McMillian entered a guilty plea to murder in early December and will spend the rest of her life in prison. She is not related to McMillian.