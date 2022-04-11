Two people were killed, and a third person injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Livingston on Saturday morning. Illinois State Police say the victims were from St. Louis and the two people killed were inside a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes near milepost 37.
Police say the car going the wrong way collided head on with the second vehicle just after 4:00am Saturday. The driver and passenger of the wrong-way car, 30-year-old Juandria Pickett and 32-year-old Tiyana McCoy, died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, 52-year-old Luvator Pierce of St. Louis was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The highway was shut down for 6 hours following the crash which remains under investigation.