Two candidates for judge positions in Madison County’s newly-drawn First-Sub circuit will be running as write-in candidates in the upcoming primary election. Democrats Barry Julian and Ebony R. Huddleston announced their plans in the Madison County Courthouse Plaza Tuesday morning.
A third candidate for one of the First Sub-circuit openings, Associate Judge Ryan Jumper, will also appear on the Democratic primary ballot to fill one of three vacancies up for election in the First Sub-circuit. Julian tells The Big Z why he is running as a write-in.
Julian was appointed an associate judge in Madison County to fill the vacancy left when Sarah Smith was elected circuit judge. After a successful career as a dentist, he received his law degree from St. Louis University School of Law in 1995. Ebony Huddleston earned her Juris Doctor degree from Ohio Northern University with a specialization in Bankruptcy Law.