Two people are being held in connection with a shooting at St. Clair Square Mall Thursday afternoon. One person was injured, and authorities say their initial investigation indicates the people involved were acquainted with each other. The shooting took place inside the mall near JC Penny and a jewelry store.
The injured person was taken to a local hospital then airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis where they are listed in stable condition according to authorities. The mall was locked down for more than an hour as police searched the building before giving the "all clear." The suspects were apparently captured outside the mall when they tried to flee on foot. No one else was injured.