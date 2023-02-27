Two people are dead, including the alleged suspect in a shooting in Dupo Sunday afternoon. A responding Dupo Police Officer was shot and injured while responding to the call, and other officers located a deceased shooting victim a short time later. The suspect barricaded himself inside a home for several hours before apparently taking his own life Sunday evening.
It all began shortly after 1pm Sunday when officers responded to the disturbance call in the 400 block of McBride in Dupo, not far from the I-255 overpass. A responding Dupo officer who arrived first was shot and seriously injured by the suspect, who then fled to the 700 block of McBride and that’s where the standoff with other officers began. During the investigation, police discovered another shooting victim already deceased. The injured officer was taken to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment and their condition is unknown. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and warned residents to remain in their homes. After several hours, officers breached the home where the suspect was located and found him dead apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.