Illinois State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash this morning near Hamel that has left two people dead. The crash happened just before 8am at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140. The area has been closed for accident reconstruction and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
A semi was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 4 near Illinois Route 140 as an SUV was traveling westbound on Illinois 140. The semi did not stop at the intersection and hit the passenger side of the SUV. Both people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi reportedly refused medical attention. Illinois Route 4 is closed between I-55 and Illinois 143. Illinois 140 is closed at I-55.