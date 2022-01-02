Two suspects are now in custody after the shooting death of a police officer from Bradley, Illinois, and serious injuries to a second officer. Illinois State Police say last Thursday the two officers were investigating the report of dogs barking at a hotel in the town in south suburban Chicago, and while speaking to someone inside a room, the officers were fired upon.
During the interaction, 49-year-old Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and 27-year-old Officer Tyler Bailey were both struck by gunfire and suffered serious injuries and then were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Sgt. Rittmanic later succumbed to her injuries. Officer Bailey remains hospitalized. Police obtained Kankakee County arrest warrants for 25-year-old Darius D. Sullivan and 26-year-old Xandria A. Harris. Sullivan was arrested in Indiana, and Harris turned herself in on Friday.