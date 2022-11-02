License plate reader cameras are credited with helping police identify and eventually charge two suspects from St. Louis in connection with a shooting and robbery in Granite City in September. The woman was shot as the two men demanded her property near Grand Avenue and State Street.
The Madison County State’s Attorney charged 20-year-old Semaj J. Bass and 19-year-old Brian L. Doss, Jr., with aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery. The pair is alleged to have shot the victim in the back on September 29 while demanding her property, a purse, and a cell phone. Police say the men fled in a vehicle but using Automated License Plate Readers they were able to track the vehicle back to St. Louis. Bond for each has been set at $300,000.