An alarming number of abuse incidents on public transit over the past year has prompted legislation to go after those responsible.
Violence on public transit in Illinois and around the country remains near the highest levels seen in the past decade.
State Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado, D-Chicago, said House Bill 1342 would suspend the riding privileges of those responsible for abusive behavior.
“Transit officials have found that the same folks keep repeatedly abusing their riding privileges by harassing folks or outright harming folks, and those folks could include our transit workers, and/or their fellow riders,” said Delgado.
Supporters of the legislation say the dangerous working conditions have led to a shortage of public transit workers statewide.
The measure moved out of the transportation committee and is headed to the House floor.
In another proposed bill, legislation advancing at the Illinois statehouse would get motorists in hot water for letting their pet ride on the driver’s lap.
House Bill 2910 provides that a person who holds an animal in the person’s lap while operating a motor vehicle is guilty of a petty offense. The bill’s sponsor, State Rep. Jawaharial Williams, D-Chicago, said pets aren’t covered under distracted driving laws.
“The new law would allow police officers to pull you over if they see that you are driving with an animal in your lap, whatever the animal may be,” said Williams.
Williams cited a AAA survey that showed that 31% of drivers with pets said they have been distracted by their pets while driving, and 20% of drivers who have admitted to driving with the pet on their lap have been involved in accidents.
Offenders would be subject to a $50 fine. The measure moved out of the transportation committee and is headed to the House floor.