The Twentieth Judicial Circuit in Illinois has a pair of new associate judges on the bench, recently sworn in following a pair of vacancies. One is a former judge in the circuit, while the other has been in private practice at a Belleville law office.
L. Dominic Kujawa, Jr. is the former judge. He received his undergraduate degree in 1995 from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri, and his Juris Doctor in 2006 from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. Leah A. Captain received her undergraduate degree in 2005 from Webster University in Webster Groves, Missouri and her Juris Doctor in 2014 from Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri. They fill the vacancies created when Associate Judges Kevin T. Hoerner and Patrick R. Foley were elected to the Circuit Court. The Twentieth Judicial Circuit is comprised of five counties: St. Clair, Perry, Monroe, Randolph, and Washington.