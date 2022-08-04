The Primary Election results have been certified, and now candidates will gear up for the mid-terms in November. No changes in the winners and losers in Madison County once the last of the mail-in ballots were received, but there will be a couple of additions to the county board contests.
Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza explains:
So, Democrat Emily Gavilski has been added to the ballot to challenge Republican John Janek in District 21 in Granite City, while another Democrat, Erika Kohourek will face Republican “Skip” Schmidt in Edwardsville’s District 24.