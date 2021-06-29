Spring turkey harvest numbers are slightly down in 2021 compared to 2020. DNR Deputy Director Rachel Torbert indicates turkey hunters harvested a preliminary statewide total of 13,383 wild turkeys during the 2021 Illinois Spring Turkey Season.
This year’s preliminary harvest total compares with the 2020 statewide turkey harvest of 15,831.
A windy spring could have contributed to the slight decrease in harvest numbers this spring according to DNR authorities. The top five counties for spring wild turkey harvest in 2021 were Jefferson (421), Pike (353), Jo Daviess (352), Marion (332), and Wayne (298).
