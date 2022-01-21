Tuesday is National Plan for Vacation Day 2022. It’s a day to encourage Americans to plan their vacation days for the whole year at the start of the year and inspire them to use those days to travel the USA. The head of the local tourism bureau reminds there are plenty of ways to vacation right here in the Riverbend and surrounding area.
Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z this is a day set aside to remind you to get your calendar out and plan some time off.
National Plan for Vacation Day helps highlight the importance of taking time off to travel, both for our personal health and well-being and for the overall economic prosperity of our nation. Since 2015, when the travel industry and partners began tracking American vacation usage, survey findings have continuously shown that vacation days are not being used, negatively affecting health, relationships, and companies.