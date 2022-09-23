The Madison County coroner’s office reports a body was found at the scene of a house fire Thursday afternoon in Troy.
Coroner Steve Nonn says an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of 69-year-old Susanne Tomlinson’s death.
Nonn says Troy Police were called to the 500 block of Wood Thrush Street for a reported domestic disturbance, and found Tomlinson’s home on fire.
Crews removed Tomlinson’s body from the home after the flames were extinguished.
Illinois State Police and the state fire marshal’s office are assisting the coroner’s office and Troy Police with the investigation.