The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 6 Investigations was requested by Police Chief Brent Shownes of the Troy Police Department to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting involving a Troy Police Department officer.
At approximately 7 p.m. Saturday, Troy police responded to TA Gas Station, 819 Edwardsville Road, for 911 calls of an active shooter in the parking lot. The active shooter, later identified as Kody C. Waters, 31, of Dewey, Okla., was reportedly suicidal and actively discharging a firearm into the air.
Upon arrival of the first Troy officer, Waters was still firing into the air. In fear for his life and the life of other patrons, the officer fired seven shots in the direction of Waters. At this time in the investigation, it is unknown if the officer’s gunfire struck Waters or if Waters shot himself with the firearm he was in possession of during this incident. Officers rendered aid to Waters. At approximately 9:10 p.m., Waters was pronounced deceased by the Madison County Coroner’s Office on scene. No officers or patrons were injured during the incident.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact ISP Zone 6 Investigations at (618) 571-4124 or contact Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477, where callers can remain anonymous.