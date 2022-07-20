Charges have been filed against a Troy, Illinois, man as part of an ongoing investigation into the spread of child pornography online. 45-year-old James Cassady is charged in Madison County Court with 15 counts of possession of child pornography. Each count is punishable by three to seven years in prison if he is found guilty. His bond was set at $500,000.
On July 14, state investigators conducted a search of his residence after receiving information that Cassady may be in possession of child pornography. Bottom of FormThe arrest is part of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s work to investigate and prosecute child pornographers in Illinois. Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. The task force receives CyberTips, or online reports of child pornography, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. CyberTipline reports of child exploitation increased by 42% in 2021 over the previous year.