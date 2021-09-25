A Troy woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on I-70 in Madison County.
According to Illinois State Police District 11, Riley Schreck, 20, was driving a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta west near milepost 16.8 at 7:09 a.m. when an eastbound 2015 Mack dump truck, driven by Bryan Paskero, 56, of Maryville, entered the center turnaround and pulled across the westbound lanes in an attempt to back his truck up for dumping materials in the construction zone. Schreck's vehicle struck the dump truck.
Schreck was pronounced dead on the scene. Paskero was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for approximately four hours during the investigation.