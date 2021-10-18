Penalties for Illinoisans who don’t slow down and move over will be tougher starting in January.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently signed two new laws to make penalties harsher for violating Scott’s Law, also known as the Move Over Law, which requires motorists to shift over a lane to give first responders more space.
Illinois State Police trooper and Public Information Officer Josh Korando said they’ve gotten tougher because what they’ve been doing isn’t enough.
Earlier this year, Illinois State Police reported more than 1,300 violations of the law during a 19-day period. The added laws go into effect Jan. 1.