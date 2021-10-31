It's Halloween and many communities are holding trick or treating tonight. In addition to the health precautions offered again this year by health professionals, local police also want kids, parents, and motorists, to be safe.
Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon tells The Big Z parents need to make sure their kids can be seen by drivers.
Dixon reminds motorists to drive below the posted speed limit in neighborhoods or on streets where kids are present. Kids should only visit homes where the porch light is turned on during the designated hours.