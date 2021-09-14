A trial date has been set for the man authorities say is responsible for the murders of three Bethalto residents in December 2019. Brady Witcher, 42, is now set to go to trial Jan. 10, 2022. His alleged accomplice, Brittany McMillian, 29, both of Birmingham, Alabama, has had her trial date set for Jan. 24.
Witcher and McMillian are accused of killing three people at a home on Mill Street Dec. 19 and are also linked to a murder and robbery in their hometown, and crimes in Nashville, Tennessee, before they arrived in the Riverbend. Police in Hazelwood, Missouri, discovered the car of one of the Bethalto victims at a hotel, prompting a search of the Mill Street home where 59-year-old Shari Yates, 30-year-old Andrew “AJ” Brooks, and 32-year-old John McMillian were found dead. Both suspects are charged with nine counts of murder, along with armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking. Witcher is also charged with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. Authorities have said Brittany McMillian knew the victims and is originally from this area.