Opening arguments have begun in the trial of the man authorities believe is responsible for the murders of three Bethalto residents in December of 2019. 43-year-old Brady Witcher is facing multiple murder charges. His alleged accomplice, 30-year-old Brittany McMillian, both of Birmingham, Alabama, pled guilty to murder in early December and will spend the rest of her life in prison.
Witcher is accused of killing three people at a home on Mill Street December 19, 2019 and is also linked to a murder and robbery in his hometown, and crimes in Nashville, Tennessee, before arriving in the Riverbend. Police in Hazelwood, Missouri, discovered the car of one of the Bethalto victims at a hotel, prompting a search of the Mill Street home where 59-year-old Shari Yates, 30-year-old Andrew “AJ” Brooks, and 32-year-old John McMillian, were found dead. In addition to the murder charges, Witcher is accused of armed robbery, aggravated vehicular hijacking, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. Authorities have said Brittany McMillian knew the victims and is originally from this area.