TreeHouse Wildlife Center will host its first Walk for Wildlife event from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 1.
Kayla Alexander of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources at Pere Marquette State Park will provide a fun day outdoors while teaching participants about native wildlife and natural resources. Participants can walk whatever distance they like. The event will feature meet and greets with animal education ambassadors, an IDNR activity booth, Smokey Bear, Professor Longhair, make-and-take children's crafts, freebies, and more.
Social distancing and masks will be required.
"Get outdoors and help support our mission to save wildlife," a TreeHouse release states.
Tickets are $10 (children three and younger are free) and limited to 100 people. You can select your reservation time and purchase your tickets through https://treehouse-wildlife-center.square.site/
Walk starts at the Visitor Center sign-in table at Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Center Lane in Grafton. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/278510553717804.