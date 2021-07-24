Residents can learn about democracy at a traveling Smithsonian exhibition in the lobby of the Madison County Administration Building at 157 N. Main St. in downtown Edwardsville.
Voices and Votes: Democracy in America will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 20.
John Parkin, superintendent of the Madison County Historical Museum and Archival Library, said Madison County is the first of the interactive exhibition’s six stops in Illinois.
Complementary events and exhibits include the Illinois Freedom Project on African American history through Aug. 20 at the Wood River Museum, a Zoom program on women’s suffrage in Illinois from 2-3:30 p.m. July 26, and a panel discussion on the history of women’s suffrage from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 11 in the Madison County Board Room.
Another upcoming event is a living history chautauqua from 3-6 p.m. Sept. 11 at City Park in Edwardsville. Building on the success of a 2019 event, this year re-enactors will portray Teddy Roosevelt, Jane Addams and Ida B. Wells, retired SIUE professor emeritus Stephen Hansen said.
For more information, call (618) 656-7569 or visit museumonmainstreet.org/voicesvotes.