Even with gas prices at record highs, travel industry experts say that might not keep families from hitting the roads this summer. Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and it looks like many families are going to deal with the pain at the pump, as Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President/CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z.
Jobe says all the national trends show travel should be near pre-pandemic levels. But be advised: coming out of the pandemic, many are predicting services may be slower while new staff gets up to speed. And you may still see health and safety protocols, such as mandatory masking and social distancing.