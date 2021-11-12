The Agency for Community Transit plans to distribute $2 million through a new grant program.
Starting Jan. 1, the money will be available to cities, villages, townships, park districts, transit districts, airport districts, and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations based in or providing services within Madison County.
The money is intended to apply for grant funding to complete projects that will expand or enhance local transportation opportunities. ACT Executive Director SJ Morrison explained eligible projects.
Applications requesting more than $10,000 in funding are due four times during the year. Projects with a value of $10,000 or less can be submitted throughout the year.
For more information about the Community Action Grants Program, call (618) 797-4600, ext. 2251; or email ACTgrants@mct.org.