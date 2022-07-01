About 83% of Wood River Township residents are part of the electric aggregation agreement in place there. They are saving money on their bill, according to Wood River Township Supervisor Mike Babcock, who says it’s not too late for them to get in on the savings.
You could also potentially save some money, even if you don’t live in the township. He tells The Big Z many municipalities have aggregation agreements in place.
To see if you are benefiting from an aggregation agreement, look at your Ameren bill under the supply portion. It should state the name of your supplier there. Babcock says you can also call Homefield Energy for more information at 1-866-694-1262. You can hear the full interview with Babcock here: