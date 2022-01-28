Tourism is the economic engine of the post-pandemic world, and the head of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau highlighted that message during the annual Tourism Summit held Thursday at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. He says the office in Alton is working to bring economic growth and development to southwest Illinois.
The event attracted more than 240 state and local elected officials, community partners and regional business leaders. Cory Jobe, President and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Bureau tells The Big Z he sees opportunity.
Looking ahead to growth in 2022, Jobe noted the addition of the new Aerie’s Alpine Coaster, a new Fall Colors Shuttle Tour, a new entertainment development in downtown Collinsville, and the NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.
During the Summit, Jobe pointed out the Tourism Bureau’s 2021 accomplishments created a strong foundation for 2022 economic growth in the region. Those accomplishments included:
- A 240 percent increase in Group Travel specifically in motor coach travel with 4,451 delegates visiting and regional sporting events which brought in 18,992 delegates.
- A surge in Mississippi River cruise ship dockings in Alton resulting in an anticipated 60-plus cruise ships using Alton as their port in 2022
- A 92 percent increase in paid media with a focus on digital media generating 30 million impressions with an 8.8 percent click through rate
- A 24 percent increase in visits to the RiversandRoutes.com website
- A 450 percent increase in earned media
- The debut of Epic Food Weeks which involved over 100 different businesses throughout the region and everyone enjoying a summer of food fun.
- Fireworks each Thursday night along the Great River Road from June through September resulted in a 30 percent increase in sales and hotel/motel tax revenues
- Partnered with Zartico, a visitor intelligence platform, which identifies industry impacts on jobs, tax revenues, hotel stays and the visitor economy in the region