Creating a vibrant, active outdoor recreation area along the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway is key to revitalization of downstate Illinois. That is the message local tourism officials are trying to share. Many met on the Spirit of Peoria paddlewheeler to discuss a strategy to activate a regional strategy focused on the Scenic Byway.
Cory Jobe, president and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, said they are working with a variety of agencies to identify key activation projects so they can build the destination they want.
He said outdoor recreation is not going away and there is an opportunity to grow. There are 17 states with a dedicated Office of Outdoor Recreation and Jobe says he would like to see Illinois be the 18th.