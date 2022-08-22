Tourism leaders in southwestern Illinois are looking overseas to promote a section of Route 66 to European travelers. The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau recently took over promotion of a larger section of the Mother Road and wants to continue to highlight the different towns along the route and current and future attractions.
Rivers and Routes President/CEO Cory Jobe tells the Big Z Route 66 has a big following outside of the United States:
Several new Route 66 themed murals have been painted in Collinsville, Edwardsville, Granite City and Hamel and more are planned to the north to highlight local tourist stops. Jobe and others are traveling to London and Dublin this month to promote stops in southwestern Illinois to international travel companies.