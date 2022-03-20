How high will gas prices go? That’s anyone’s guess at this point, and it has tourism officials concerned. The head of the local agency is no exception, but still thinks this can be a good season for our local attractions.
Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z that even the gray cloud of skyrocketing prices may have a silver lining.
Many in the tourism industry say the hometown - wherever your hometown is - is often overlooked when planning vacations. "Staycations" are when you visit tourist attractions within a short drive from your home.