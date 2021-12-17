News of a new attraction coming to Grafton is good news for the entire region, according to the head of the local tourism office. Aerie’s Resort will have an Alpine Coaster in operation by the end of summer if all goes according to plan.
It’s first of its kind attraction for Illinois, and Cory Jobe, President and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau tells The Big Z this is exciting news.
An Alpine Coaster is similar to a roller coaster, but instead features a two-person coaster sled that travels a 3,000-foot track through the woods and around the limestone landscapes on the hill. To keep up with the latest updates on the coaster, go to www.aeriesresort.com