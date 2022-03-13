Cruise port development and high-speed rail are critical to the success of tourism and community development in southwest Illinois, Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau told an Illinois Senate Committee Thursday. Jobe has long touted the gems located here in the riverbend, noting this area is home to the meeting of the Mother Road (Route 66) and the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway.
Those are two big draws for tourists. He tells The Big Z the Alton Riverfront will be home to three cruise ships this year and would like to do more connecting the travelers on the boats to the rest of the city.
He says development of outdoor recreational opportunities goes hand-in-hand with attracting travelers to southwest Illinois, pointing out the bureau is working with key partners and service providers to activate a plan for a regional approach to better utilize the natural resources, open spaces, and byways in the region.