Ten-million dollars is heading toward a handful of tourist attractions in the Riverbend, thanks to a grant appropriated in the state’s FY 2023 budget. Although the timeline on the funding’s release is to be determined, local tourism officials are gearing up for the opportunity such funding provides.
The grant funds will be used to improve Piasa Park, construct a downtown Alton activity center, complete the Port of Alton, and develop areas near the Lewis & Clark State Historic Site in Hartford. The funding for phase one of the byway activation strategy will enable the region to tap into and develop the natural wonders and outdoor recreational opportunities of the region and become what the local tourism office hopes will become a gateway and regional hub for visitors and locals.