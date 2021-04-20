Cory Jobe, president and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, released the following statement in support of designating Cahokia Mounds a national park:
“Cahokia Mounds, located just outside of Collinsville, has been an awe-inspiring destination for cultural and history buffs over the decades. With its status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Illinois designation as a state historic site, it is only fitting that it be granted national park status.
"The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau stands in support of U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin’s bill reintroducing national park status for Cahokia Mounds. We also back U.S. Rep. Mike Bost’s bill to make the site a national park. Adding this designation is another jewel in the crown of Cahokia Mounds, which tells ancient history of our region long before European settlers made it their home.”
One thousand years ago, Cahokia, “America’s First City,” was built by the Mississippians in Southern Illinois. The region was home to 10,000-20,000 people at its peak around 1200 A.D. Today, Cahokia Mounds is a 2,200-acre state historic site made up of more than 70 mounds. Cahokia Mounds is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a National Historic Landmark, and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The site is administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. In 2018, the department announced support for national park status, and in May 2019, the Illinois House of Representatives backed a resolution supporting this status as well.