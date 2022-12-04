There’s excitement building for a new “show and tell” campaign by the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau.
President Cory Jobe says it will be focusing on the “heartbeats” of the region:
Jobe tells The Big Z there will be an eight-part series that begins in January.
It will be backed by a major advertising campaign, targeting Midwestern markets.
Each episode will last five to seven minutes.
There’s a sneak preview available now on the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Facebook page: www.facebook.com/RiversAndRoutes