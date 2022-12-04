jobe.JPG

Cory Jobe, Great Rivers and Routes president

There’s excitement building for a new “show and tell” campaign by the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau.

President Cory Jobe says it will be focusing on the “heartbeats” of the region:

Jobe - Heartbeats 1.mp3

Jobe tells The Big Z there will be an eight-part series that begins in January.

It will be backed by a major advertising campaign, targeting Midwestern markets.

Each episode will last five to seven minutes.

There’s a sneak preview available now on the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Facebook page:  www.facebook.com/RiversAndRoutes