Sports tourism in the region is about more than just Cardinals’ baseball, Blues hockey, and NASCAR at Gateway. It’s the regional tournaments that come to the cities and towns around the area, and the local tourism bureau is seeking more money from Madison County to pursue more tournaments.
Cory Jobe, President / CEO Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau tells The Big Z they have submitted a request to the county board for some of the ARPA money to create more of a sports marketing project for the county.
He says in 2019, right before the pandemic hit, Madison County hotels generated more than $90-million in revenue. Although the industry is bouncing back, Jobe says current figures show only $60-million in receipts.