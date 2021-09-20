The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau is gearing up for what it hopes to be a busy fall. The Spirit of Peoria and the Hakuna Matata excursion boat are offering river cruises, and the haunted tour business should be picking up steam soon as well.
Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe said the McPike Mansion is offering tours most weekends.
The beer walks include stops at five haunted downtown Alton stops on Saturdays in October. There are also the popular Underground Railroad tours and other fall fun at local orchards and farms. For more information on any of these attractions, call (618) 465-6676 or visit www.RiversandRoutes.com