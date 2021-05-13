The following is a statement from Cory Jobe, president and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau:
“Illinois is being repositioned as a major road trip destination thanks to the new Time For Me to Drive road trip campaign championed today (May 12) by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the Illinois Office of Tourism and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
We applaud the governor, IOT and DECEO for their forward-thinking approach to tourism and showcasing Illinois as a great place to hop in the car and take a drive.
Everyone is fully aware of the value and impact of tourism on our state and on southwest Illinois in particular. COVID devastated the tourism industry, which took a major hit from the pandemic, prompting job losses and revenue losses in the millions.
But now we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel and state officials are behind our efforts to bring travelers back. What better place is there for a road trip destination than southwest Illinois? We have so much to offer: from an amazing culinary scene to miles and miles of biking and hiking trails, river adventures and so much more. We are the only place in America where the Mother Road of Route 66 meets the Great River Road.
The state’s Time For Me to Drive campaign promotes the return of travel across the state and encourages residents and visitors alike to get out and enjoy Illinois’ diverse communities and highways. The state campaign highlights the Great River Road and Route 66 along with road trip itineraries. Check out all of the road trip opportunities available in southwest Illinois; visit RiversandRoutes.com.