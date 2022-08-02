This year's peach crop is starting to come in, according to a spokesman with the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. The weather over the past year has apparently been kind to peach farmers, with both quality and quantity this year a topic of conversation.
Bureau President/CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z there are plenty of varieties of Calhoun Peaches coming into season.
One of the best peaches for eating, canning, and baking are the Red Haven. You can find them and other varieties at many farms and markets, including the Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market on Saturday mornings on Alton's riverfront. Peach season is relatively brief and runs from July to early September.