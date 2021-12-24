Eagle watching is a pastime of many here in the Riverbend and beyond, and there are a couple of places that are now back to being open to the public that offer the potential for great views. The Confluence Tower in Hartford will be open January 8 through the end of February on weekends only.
The other is from the lock wall at the Mel Price Locks and Dam, which recently reopened to the public. The annual Alton-Audubon Eagle Ice Festival is coming up January 8. Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President Cory Jobe tells The Big Z eagle season creates a lot of tourism opportunities during the winter months.
For more information on eagle events call 465-6676 or visit the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau website at https://www.riversandroutes.com/