The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau has hired two new member to their team with an emphasis on developing a strong sports tourism program and growing outdoor recreation and Route 66 products in southwest Illinois. Jason Troop is the bureau’s first-ever Sports Tourism Marketing Manager. Joey Naples is the bureau’s Tourism Engagement and Outdoor Recreation Coordinator.
Troop has worked for the City of Brentwood, MO as a facility and sports manager, special events and marketing manager and program manager. He has also worked with the River City Rascals baseball team. Tourism bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z having a specialist in sports is big for the office.
Naples will work to enhance existing tourism products and developing new products – specifically those related to the upcoming Route 66 Centennial in Illinois. You can hear the full interview with Jobe here: