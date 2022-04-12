The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau in Alton has created the position of Economic Development Specialist and has hired the former head of the Jersey County Business Association to fill the role. Jerseyville native Beth Bear will step into the new job May 1, focusing on product development.
Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Bureau tells The Big Z Bear has a strong background in economic development.
Bear has worked as a Youth Affairs Coordinator with the Office of the Illinois Lt. Governor; a Legislative Analyst with the Illinois House of Representatives; and as a policy manager with several organizations in London, United Kingdom prior to leading the JCBA.