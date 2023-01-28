The local tourism bureau has plans to ramp up its sports tourism marketing efforts this year. The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau has hired Huddle Up Group, an Arizona-based organization which specializes in sports tourism strategic plans.
Cory Jobe, President and CEO of the tourism bureau tells The Big Z what is about to happen.
The market analysis report would include a comparison of the Great Rivers & Routes sports tourism market to at least three similar cities; include community input and participation; and recommend opportunities to advance sports tourism with current facilities and natural resources available. This effort was made possible as Madison County ARPA were funds secured by the bureau for sports tourism efforts.